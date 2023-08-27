Greenleaf Trust Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PVH were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

