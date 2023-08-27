Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

