Greenleaf Trust Has $585,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.01 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.20.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

