Greenleaf Trust Has $559,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

