Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after buying an additional 90,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.