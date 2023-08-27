Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,547 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Moderna were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.93 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $43,000,458. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.