ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.09

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $30.24. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 890,427 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

