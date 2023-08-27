BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.47 and traded as high as $50.99. BAE Systems shares last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 159,235 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.91) to GBX 1,140 ($14.54) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 1,120 ($14.29) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $515,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 96.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

