Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,227,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.