Greenleaf Trust Acquires 372 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $103.99.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

