Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $259.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

