Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,089 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

