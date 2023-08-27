Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $41.53 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -20.49%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

