Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $342.49 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

