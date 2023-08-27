Greenleaf Trust Purchases 156 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Diageo stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

