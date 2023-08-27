VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.74 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,970 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.