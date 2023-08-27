Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

