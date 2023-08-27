Greenleaf Trust Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

