Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

