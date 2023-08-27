Pictet Asset Management SA Has $904,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CLH opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $178.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $873,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,304. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.