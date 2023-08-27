Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in WEX were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $187.96 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

