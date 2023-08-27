Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 27,835 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,835 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

