Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.39%.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

