Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,450 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

