Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

