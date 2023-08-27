Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.79. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,104.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.