Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.05

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.05 and traded as high as $44.35. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 18,215 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $848.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. Research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $100,009.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

