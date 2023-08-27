CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.01

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $55.64. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 214,640 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 102.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Further Reading

