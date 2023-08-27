Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.67

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.67 and traded as high as $30.12. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 57,299 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.2 %

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

