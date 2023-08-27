Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $11.02. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 22,639 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

