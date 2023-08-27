Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.84 and traded as high as $13.92. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 29,632 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $279.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

