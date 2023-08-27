CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.49. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,561,202 shares trading hands.

CEMIG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 436.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 703,090 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.