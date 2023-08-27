Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.51. 101,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 148,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

