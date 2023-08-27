Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

