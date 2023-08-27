International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Trading Down 0.8%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 234.70 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 235.20 ($3.00). 683,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,375,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.20 ($3.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 245.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -261.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

