Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.00. 2,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Moolec Science Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moolec Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.