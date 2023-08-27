Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Shares Down 1.6%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.42). 113,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 278,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.78 ($0.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price for the company.

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODP

Pod Point Group Trading Down 1.6 %

About Pod Point Group

The firm has a market cap of £51.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.30.

(Get Free Report)

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.