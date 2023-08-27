Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Down 2.4%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 26,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 38,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
