Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 258,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 757,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Satixfy Communications Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.
About Satixfy Communications
SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.
