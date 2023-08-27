Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 258,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 757,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Get Satixfy Communications alerts:

Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Satixfy Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Satixfy Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Satixfy Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Satixfy Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satixfy Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satixfy Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.