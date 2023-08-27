Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 168,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 210,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

Amaroq Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 43.83 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of £131.64 million, a PE ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Amaroq Minerals Company Profile

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including Tartoq, Vagar, Nuna Nutaaq, Anoritooq, Siku, Naalagaaffiup Portornga, Saarloq, Sava, Kobberminebugt, Stendalen, and North Sava covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

