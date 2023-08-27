Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 34,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 273,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Lichen China Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Lichen China as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

