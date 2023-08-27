Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEW) Trading 8.1% Higher

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREEW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 606,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 77,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,366,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 624,177 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter.

whole earth brands, inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. the company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under equal, canderel, swerve, pure via, and whole earth sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

