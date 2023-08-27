Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

