Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 865.1% in August

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 865.1% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Up 33.6 %

AHG stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Akso Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.