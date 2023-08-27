Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alithya Group Stock Performance
ALYA stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alithya Group
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alithya Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.