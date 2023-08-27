Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

ALYA stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

