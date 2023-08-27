Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 144.2% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the July 31st total of 147,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
ALLT stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
