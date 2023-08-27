Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Grows By 188.1%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the July 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Xiao-I Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIXI opened at $3.98 on Friday. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

