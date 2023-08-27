Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Grows By 188.1%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the July 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Xiao-I Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIXI opened at $3.98 on Friday. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79.
Xiao-I Company Profile
