Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 54.6% in August

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,231 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $460.96 million, a P/E ratio of -161.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

