Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Drops By 44.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $21.39 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

