Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 42.6% in August

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the July 31st total of 839,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Akumin by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akumin by 365.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKU. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Akumin Price Performance

NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.78.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

